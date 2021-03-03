State’s initial shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go to educators

It’s going to take some time, for Wisconsin to begin receiving regular shipments of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. “What we have been told about J&J supply is we’ll get this initial 47-48 thousand doses, and then we’re not likely to see very much supply for the next few weeks. And more […]

