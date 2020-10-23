State’s COVD-19 death toll exceeds 1700
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 3,413 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll due to the global pandemic to 1,703, as the virus continues to spread essentially unchecked. We all need to double down on our efforts to stop #COVID19! Only make essential trips! When you […]
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 12:35 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
Green Bay police looking for man connected to west side shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 23, 2020 at 12:16 AM
Seanya R. Holliday, 24, shot multiple rounds towards another car around 12:30 p.m. near 9th and Ashland Avenue Wednesday, police said.
Coronavirus activity widespread across Wisconsin as state passes 1,700 deaths from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM
In mid-September, 15 Wisconsin counties met the threshold for "very high" disease activity. On Thursday, 68 of 72 counties met the requirements.
UW-Madison to continue hybrid learning next spring, along with expanded COVID-19 testing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM
UW-Madison officials announced Wednesday that hybrid learning will continue this spring, along with a major expansion in COVID-19 testing capacity.
'We don't need to come in': Top Republican says the governor has all he needs to fight...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Sen. Alberta Darling said the governor has all the powers he needs to deal with COVID-19, even as she and other Republicans have gone to court to try to limit his abilities.
Donald Trump schedules Saturday night rally at Waukesha County Airport
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 10:13 PM
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled for 7 p.m. at Stein's Aircraft Services, 2651 Aviation Drive, Waukesha.
'We wear because we care': Menominee award-winning performer's music video encourages...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 10:02 PM
Wade Fernandez produced a music video with a message, while the pandemic prevented in-person concerts.
Police, firefighters parade past Green Bay hospitals to thank staff during pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 9:51 PM
Green Bay police, firefighters parade past Green Bay hospitals to thank health care professionals and staff on Oct. 21, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.
