State’s COVD-19 death toll exceeds 1700

The Wisconsin Department  of Health Services confirmed 3,413 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the  state’s total death toll due to the global pandemic to 1,703, as the virus continues to spread essentially unchecked. We all need to double down on our efforts to stop #COVID19! Only make essential trips! When you […]
Source: WRN.com



