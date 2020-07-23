Statement by UW System President Tommy Thompson

University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson issued this statement today.

“Our universities are doing everything we can to provide in-person classes safely this fall and reductions in state support for the UW System are an obstacle to that work. In addition to providing invaluable educational opportunity, our universities are critical to every regional economy in Wisconsin. We are a vital economic engine and one of the state’s largest employers. The UW System has already borne a disproportionate share of state cuts to date. I am working with the Governor’s office to manage these further cuts, as well as to secure the resources we need to ensure our classrooms and university communities are safe this fall. We have a compelling case, and I believe the Governor will be helpful.”

Source: WRJC.com







