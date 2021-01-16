State will launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams next week

The state Department of Health Services plans to launch mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams, starting next week. The Mobile Vaccination Program is to roll out on Tuesday, with nine teams, and will expand in later phases of vaccine deployment. The goal is to accelerate deployment of COVID-19 vaccinations across Wisconsin. The teams will be staffed by […]

