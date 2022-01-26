State will end budget year with $3.8 billion balance

The state of Wisconsin has a healthy fiscal outlook. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects the state budget will end the fiscal year with a balance of $3.8 billion. That’s nearly $2.9 billion more than the Fiscal Bureau predicted just a few months ago. “This is of course due to quality conservative budgeting for the last […] Source: WRN.com







