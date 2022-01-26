State will end budget year with $3.8 billion balance
The state of Wisconsin has a healthy fiscal outlook. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects the state budget will end the fiscal year with a balance of $3.8 billion. That’s nearly $2.9 billion more than the Fiscal Bureau predicted just a few months ago. “This is of course due to quality conservative budgeting for the last […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the Feb....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM
Conservatives sought to elevate Wisconsin's legal fight over absentee ballot drop boxes to the state Supreme Court.
-
The Natural Resources Board has adopted more limited PFAS rules in response to Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM
Environmental groups decried the changes, saying that without action limits, the rules won't do as much to protect people and the environment.
-
On Broadway Inc. plans to spend over $30 million on Green Bay Public Market, 92-unit...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM
On Broadway Inc. announced plans for a Green Bay Public Market and 92-unit apartment building, costing a combined total of over $30 million.
-
Harley-Davidson unveils eight new bikes for 2022. Some have heated seats and hand grips.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM
Features include heated seats and hand grips, electronically linked brakes, cornering traction control, Bluetooth headset and an infotainment system.
-
Lake Delton Police Still Investigating Large Fire At Wilderness Resort 4 Years Ago
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM
-
State will end budget year with $3.8 billion balance
by Bob Hague on January 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM
The state of Wisconsin has a healthy fiscal outlook. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects the state budget will end the fiscal year with a balance of $3.8 billion. That’s nearly $2.9 billion more than the Fiscal Bureau predicted just a few […]
-
Mauston Sport Replay: Tomah at Mauston 1-25-22
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM
-
Wisconsin health care workers will be allowed to start new jobs at Ascension after judge...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 26, 2022 at 2:16 PM
ThedaCare lawyers asked the court last week to temporarily stop seven of its employees from taking new jobs at a nearby hospital.
-
'It's just plain unconstitutional': Wisconsin GOP leaders again reject resolution to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM
Wisconsin assembly leaders rejected a proposal from Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun to retract electoral votes for 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.