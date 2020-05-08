State unemployment fund could run out as early as October

Wisconsin’s unemployment benefits fund could run out by October 11th before the global COVID-19 pandemic runs its course. It would be the first time the fund has run dry since the Great Recession of 2008. Should that happen, the state would be able to borrow from the federal government in order to keep the checks […]

Source: WRN.com







