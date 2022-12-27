State Trooper Injured in Christmas Eve Accident

A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control. The trooper was in his cruiser, parked alongside the road assisting another motorist at the time of the crash. The pick-up truck driver was not injured.

The crash happened at 12:12 a.m., Saturday morning along I-90/94 in Juneau County near Wisconsin Dells during severe winter weather with strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and drifting/blowing snow.

This incident serves as a reminder to be alert and drive for the conditions of the roadway.

Check 511wi.gov for the latest travel conditions and incidents.

Source: WRJC.com







