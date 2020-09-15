State tourism gets $8 million in coronavirus stimulus money

The latest piece of Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus money is going to the state’s tourism industry. Governor Tony Evers and Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney announced that $8-million in grants will be provided to tourism boards and tourism managers across Wisconsin. Tourism promotion and development organizations can apply through September 28. Evers said the coronavirus has hit […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.