State surpasses 3500 COVID-19 related deaths

Wisconsin has reported nearly 500 deaths from COVID-19 in just the last 11 days. On November 21, the coronavirus related death toll passed 3,000. On Wednesday, the total reached 3,502, with 82 reported deaths following Tuesday’s single day record of 107 reported deaths. The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 3,777 new confirmed […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.