State surpasses 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Wisconsin has surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 201,049 people have tested positive of Monday, according to latest numbers from the state Department of Health Services. Today Wisconsin officially tops 200,000 cases of #covid19 It took us 7 and a half months to reach our first 100,000 cases, & only 36 days […]

Source: WRN.com







