State surpasses 100,000 coronavirus vaccines administered

The state passed a coronavirus vaccination milestone over the weekend. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than half a million vaccine doses have been administered, and more than 100,000 people have received the required two doses. DHS reported 1500 new positive confirmed cases over the weekend on just over 5,000 tests. The […]

Source: WRN.com







