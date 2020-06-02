State Supreme Court will take up voter rolls lawsuit

Six months after deadlocking on it, the state Supreme Court will try to resolve a lawsuit over Wisconsin’s voter rolls. The state Elections Commission sent letters to about 232,000 voters in October asking them to update their registrations. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued on behalf of three men who argued state […]

