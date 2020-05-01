State Supreme Court will hear arguments in GOP suit over ‘Safer at Home’ extension

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether to keep Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order in place. Republican legislators brought a lawsuit contending that Evers and Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm exceeded their authority, when Palm extended that order until May 26. Evers declared a public health emergency on March 12, in […]

