State Supreme Court skeptical of request to change rules and decide redistricting

Conservative groups want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear redistricting lawsuits, rather than federal judges. During a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack expressed skepticism as to whether that’s an appropriate role for the court. “We don’t look about Wisconsin and say ‘oh something’s going wrong, we’d better step in there and fix it.’ […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.