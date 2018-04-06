State Supreme Court sends John Doe case back to lower court

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices have kicked a decision on one of the John Doe investigations against Governor Walker back down to a lower court. The Court issued an order on Thursday that a Brown County judge will have to decide whether or not to release or return millions of pages of documents related to an […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.