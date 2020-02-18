State Supreme Court primary tops Election Day ballot in Wisconsin

Tuesday is election day in Wisconsin. The primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court will be at the top of the ballot. Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are running against incumbent Daniel Kelly. Karofsky is a Dane County circuit judge, and Fallone is a law professor at Marquette University. Kelly was appointed to the high court by […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.