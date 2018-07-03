State Supreme Court okays blood draws on passed out drunk drivers
The state Supreme Court says police can draw blood from passed-out drunk drivers. In a 5-to-2 ruling, the court held that drivers automatically consent to a blood draw when they drive on Wisconsin roads, finding that those who drink themselves into unconsciousness forfeit any chance to withdraw that consent. The ruling stems from the case […]
Source: WRN.com
