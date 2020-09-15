State Supreme Court keeps Green Party off presidential ballot
The State Supreme Court has ruled that the Green Party will not be on the November presidential ballot. In a 4 to 3 decision on Monday, the Court ruled that the Green Party waited too long to challenge the Elections Commission decision that kept them off the ballot in the first place. It states that […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules to keep Green Party off the ballot
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 15, 2020 at 1:46 AM
Republicans had hoped the Green Party would shave just enough votes off Biden's total to give President Donald Trump a victory.
-
State Supreme Court keeps Green Party off presidential ballot
by Raymond Neupert on September 15, 2020 at 12:07 AM
The State Supreme Court has ruled that the Green Party will not be on the November presidential ballot. In a 4 to 3 decision on Monday, the Court ruled that the Green Party waited too long to challenge the Elections Commission decision that kept […]
-
UW-Madison: Spring break canceled, 300 students investigated for violating COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM
Even as COVID-19 spikes on campus, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank stands by school's decision to begin fall semester with in-person classes.
-
UW-Madison: Spring break canceled and 300 students are being investigated for violating...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 10:30 PM
Even as COVID-19 spikes on campus, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank stands by school's decision to begin fall semester with in-person classes.
-
She's 12, holds a national boxing title and fights for a cause: saving Indigenous girls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM
Ayanna O'Kimosh trains at the Menominee Indian Boxing Club and raises awareness about murdered and missing Indigenous women.
-
'Inconceivable!': More than 110,000 tune into 'A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 9:21 PM
Some 110,000 people tuned into "A Virtual Bride Reunion" on Sunday night, making the event an inconceivable fundraising win for Wisconsin Democrats.
-
Monday COVID-19 positivity test rate remains high
by Bob Hague on September 14, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Nearly one in five new COVID-19 test results reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday were positive. The state Department of Health Services reported 771 — or 19.7 percent — of 3,920 new test results came back positive. The seven-day average of […]
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Nearly 20% of tests are positive as state reports fewer tests...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 8:44 PM
Of the nearly 4,000 tests the state reported, about 20% were returned positive, contributing to Wisconsin's highest-ever rate of positive tests.
-
Ron Johnson says Donald Trump should win 'at least one' Nobel Peace Prize
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 8:39 PM
Ron Johnson also indicated the U.S. Senate committee he chairs will soon release a report that is aimed at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.