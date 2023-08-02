State Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz sworn in at Capitol Rotunda

Former Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz is Wisconsin’s newest state supreme court justice. She was sworn into office Tuesday afternoon. “I look forward to serving alongside all of you, along with Chief Justice Ziegler and Justice Bradley to uphold the Constitution of our state and deliver on the promise of justice for every Wisconsinite.” Protasiewicz […] Source: WRN.com







