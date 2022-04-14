State Supreme Court hears oral arguments over absentee ballot drop boxes
There were some pointed questions to the head of the group arguing against absentee ballot drop boxes from members of the State Supreme Court. During oral arguments on Wednesday, Justice Brian Hagedorn tried to figure out where the preferred limits were from Wisconsin Insitute for Law and Libert president Rick Esenberg. “Imagine a mail slot […] Source: WRN.com
-
Fireworks found at Brooklyn subway shooting scene likely bought at Phantom Fireworks in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2022 at 12:02 AM
A man named Frank James from Milwaukee purchased the same brands of fireworks seen in a photo from the subway shooting at a store in Caledonia.
-
What we know about NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James' ties to Milwaukee, Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Frank James, 62, recently lived in Milwaukee before packing up his belongings and leaving in late March, according to YouTube videos.
-
YouTube account linked to NYC subway shooting suspect includes video relating to mass...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 11:27 PM
A YouTube channel that features videos appearing to be from a suspect in the New York City subway shooting includes a video about the MolsonCoors shooting.
-
-
Judge allows second exam after Schabusiness found competent for trial in Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM
Taylor Schabusiness faces multiple charges in the February killing of Shad Thyrion. But will mental health keep her from standing trial?
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court considers whether to allow absentee ballot drop boxes this fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM
The state Supreme Court weighed Wednesday whether to let voters use absentee ballot drop boxes in this fall's races for governor and U.S. senator.
-
Local prep scores from Tuesday 4/13
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM
-
Fact check: GOP candidate Kleefisch says "As your Lieutenant Governor…I cut your taxes."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM
GOP candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch says "As your Lieutenant Governor…I cut your taxes."
-
Democratic U.S. Senate contender Alex Lasry vows to 'bring more jobs and investment back...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM
Democratic senate candidates are focusing on rural issues and areas as they try to reverse the party's fortunes in a key part of Wisconsin.
