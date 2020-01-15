State Superintendent Decides Not To Run In 2021 Election

The Wisconsin state superintendent won’t be running for the position in the 2021 election. Carolyn Stanford was appointed by Governor Tony Evers who previously held the position with the Department of Public Instruction. Taylor announced her decision in a Monday news release. She says she’s making it official now so others interested in the office will have time to organize their campaigns.

Source: WRJC.com





