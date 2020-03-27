State sets up supply donations site for COVID-19 response
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is requesting assistance help in securing essential medical supplies for the state’s COVID-19 response. The Governor is asking for any businesses that might have spare personal protection equipment to get in contact with state officials to help get those supplies to groups in need. That includes respirators, surgical gowns, medical gloves […]
Source: WRN.com
