State sets up supply donations site for COVID-19 response

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is requesting assistance help in securing essential medical supplies for the state’s COVID-19 response. The Governor is asking for any businesses that might have spare personal protection equipment to get in contact with state officials to help get those supplies to groups in need. That includes respirators, surgical gowns, medical gloves […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.