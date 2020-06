State Senator Tim Carpenter assaulted during overnight unrest in Madison

A Wisconsin state Senator said he was attacked by protesters overnight as he was heading to the State Capitol Building. A WKOW 27 News crew came across Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) around midnight. Carpenter said he was assaulted for taking a photo of the protest, an incident he apparently captured in a cell phone video […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.