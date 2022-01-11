State Senator Nass demands review of ballot dropbox rules from Elections Commission

The head of the Republican-led legislative rules committee is demanding that the state elections board issue rules on drop boxes and absentee ballots. The joint committee for review of administrative rules voted on party lines on Monday to order the Wisconsin Elections Commission to issue rules for review within 30 days on absentee ballot dropboxes […] Source: WRN.com







