State Senator Lena Taylor running for Lieutenant Governor

While the 2022 races for Governor and Senate ramp up, there’s a new entrant for Lieutenant Governor. State senator Lena Tayor of Milwaukee has put in her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor, running for the position that’s currently being held by Mandela Barnes. Barnes is one of many Democrats in the running for the U.S. Senate. […]

Source: WRN.com







