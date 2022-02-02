State Senator Janet Bewley won’t seek reelection

Another change in Democratic leadership in the Wisconsin Legislature. State Senator Janet Bewley (D-Mason) announced on Tuesday that she won’t seek reelection this November in her northwestern Wisconsin district. Bewley served four years in the state Assembly before being elected to the Senate in 2014. She succeeded Democrat Bob Jauch, who was first elected to […] Source: WRN.com







