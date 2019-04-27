State Senator Introducing Bill Directing Lottery Jackpot for Road Projects

A Democratic state senator is introducing a bill that would dedicate Wisconsin’s share of the 768-million-dollar Powerball jackpot to road improvement projects. Senator Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee said, “when the state collects its income taxes for this win, I want it to be directed to funding Local Road Aids.” The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates that if the winner takes the 477-million-dollar cash option, that would be a 36-and-a-million-dollar windfall for Wisconsin. Carter says the sudden influx of money could be used for an issue we all care about without the need for increased taxes.

Source: WRJC.com





