State Senator Fred Risser announces retirement

The nation’s longest serving state legislator will not be a candidate for re-election this fall. State Senator Fred Risser (D-Madison) broke the news in a press release Friday afternoon. Risser is 92, and in his 64th year as a Wisconsin legislator, the release said. He is the longest serving state or national legislator in the […]

