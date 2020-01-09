State Senator Dave Hansen to retire

State Senator Dave Hansen (D-Green Bay) will not seek reelection this fall. Hansen was first elected to represent the Green Bay-area 30th District in 2000. The 72-year-old Democrat announced his retirement on Thursday. “On December 18th I turned 72. And as much as it has become a cliché in politics, I truly am retiring to […]

