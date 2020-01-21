State Senate ‘tinkers around the edges’ of dark store loophole

The Wisconsin state Senate has passed a bill dealing with – but not closing – the dark store loophole. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) says the measure – making the tax assessment appeal process easier – was one of three bills to come out of a study committee. “This is a complicated, tedious issue,” […]
Source: WRN.com


