State Senate ‘tinkers around the edges’ of dark store loophole
The Wisconsin state Senate has passed a bill dealing with – but not closing – the dark store loophole. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) says the measure – making the tax assessment appeal process easier – was one of three bills to come out of a study committee. “This is a complicated, tedious issue,” […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- State Senate ‘tinkers around the edges’ of dark store loophole3 hours ago
- Firefighting foam bill begins efforts to address PFAS4 hours ago
- Senator Mark Miller won’t seek reelection4 hours ago
- Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin state Capitol on Tuesday5 hours ago
- Plover teen pleads not guilty to calling in bomb threat to Stevens Point Area Senior High6 hours ago
- State lawmakers pass limits on firefighting foam with ‘forever chemicals’6 hours ago
- Woman Accused Of Shooting Oxford Man In Head Returns To Court Next Month11 hours ago
- Ag Census: Wisconsin #2 In Nation For Organic Farms11 hours ago
- Legislature To Create Savings Accounts For Disabled Residents11 hours ago
- Time Has Come for Ag Labor Reform18 hours ago
- Hartmann-Breunig Chosen as New WAAE Director18 hours ago
- Peninsula Pride Farms Holding Annual Meeting on Feb. 1318 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.