State Senate sends GOP COVID-19 bill back to Assembly, with new health order provision

The State Senate is sending the GOP backed COVID-19 relief package back to the Assembly, with a new rider. The bill will allow Governor Evers to issue public health emergencies solely for the purpose of receiving federal relief funding. The addition was made after it was discovered that ending the Governor’s health emergency order would […]

Source: WRN.com







