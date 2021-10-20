State Senate Republicans pass package of anti-abortion bills

Republicans in the State Senate have passed a package of abortion restrictions on party-line votes. Among those bills are requirements for doctors to offer so-called abortion reversal treatments, a measure to prevent abortion based on a fetus’s race, gender or genetic abnormality, and a bill that would cut off clinics that provide abortions from the […]

Source: WRN.com







