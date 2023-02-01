State Senate Natural Resources Committee gets PFAS update

Members of the Wisconsin Senate received more information about PFAS contamination in a Tuesday hearing at the Capitol in Madison. University of Wisconsin researcher Dr. Christy Remucal told lawmakers that most of Wisconsin’s contamination still stems from one source. “Researchers have shown firefighting foam is one of the major sources of contamination and so my […] Source: WRN.com







