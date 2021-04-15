State Senate leader slams the door on legalized marijuana in Wisconsin

There’s no way forward for legalized marijuana of any sort, in the Wisconsin state Senate. During a WisPolitics virtual event Thursday, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oosburg) said law enforcement has a lot of concerns – as do employers. “That it might . . . cause them more problems with people who are high on the […]

Source: WRN.com







