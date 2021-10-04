State Sen. Brad Pfaff announces run in the Third Congressional District, a key Wisconsin battleground
Pfaff, Gov. Tony Evers’ former Agriculture Secretary, is the only high-profile Democrat to announce a run for the western Wisconsin seat after Kind announced he would not seek another term in the U.S. House after 13 terms in office.
A Four-Vehicle Crash In Warrens Leaving Occupants With Life-Threatening Injuries
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2021 at 5:55 PM
Dane County extends indoor mask mandate
by bhague@wrn.com on October 4, 2021 at 5:16 PM
Dane County is extending its COVID-19 emergency order. Public Health Madison and Dane County cites a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, and high community transmission. Face Covering Emergency Order #3 requires face coverings among […]
Pfaff announces he’s running in 3rd Congressional District
by Bob Hague on October 4, 2021 at 5:11 PM
The first high profile Democrat is stepping forward to run for U-S House from western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. State Senator Brad Pfaff was elected to the state Senate last year. Before that, he was Governor Evers’ acting […]
Tomah Man Charged During Routine Traffic Stop
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM
150 years ago, the deadliest wildfire in American history devastated Peshtigo, northeast...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2021 at 4:58 PM
As many as 2,500 people perished from The Great Peshtigo Fire.
Manitowoc Man Caused A Disturbance At Mile Bluff Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM
Halloween trick-or-treating guidelines to protect yourself from COVID-19
by Wochit on October 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM
Here's a set of guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to help protect yourself and others during the trick-or-treat season.
Wonewoc Man Avoids Injury in Vehicle v Tractor/Equipment Accident in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM
Seeley, Karren R. Age 77 of Rural New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM
