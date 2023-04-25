State Sen. Ballweg calls for more funding for rural roads and bridges

A Wisconsin State Senator says the state budget needs to include money to improve local roads serving farmers. Markesan Republican Joan Ballweg says smaller county and town bridges are in need of serious repairs. “Making it difficult for our farmers to get their product to the main arteries, I think is something that has been overlooked […] Source: WRN.com







