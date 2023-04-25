State Sen. Ballweg calls for more funding for rural roads and bridges
A Wisconsin State Senator says the state budget needs to include money to improve local roads serving farmers. Markesan Republican Joan Ballweg says smaller county and town bridges are in need of serious repairs. “Making it difficult for our farmers to get their product to the main arteries, I think is something that has been overlooked […] Source: WRN.com
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2023 at 8:20 PM
State Patrol to fly over Oconto County to seek traffic violations on Friday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2023 at 7:29 PM
When a pilot observes drivers speeding or driving aggressively they will communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Koehn, Kenneth Krist Age 77 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/24
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM
Royall Baseball Takes Down New Lisbon 11-4
by WRJC WebMaster on April 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM
Wisconsin Democrats rally around Biden re-election announcement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM
Biden's announcement officially set up the prospect of a 2024 rematch with Trump, who is leading the early Republican field.
Assembly to take up bills aimed at cutting number of weeks unemployment would be paid in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM
Republican lawmakers are seeking to reduce the length of time unemployed Wisconsinites can receive unemployment benefits when the economy is strong.
Evers pitches $270 million for students, and it has nothing to do with books or supplies....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM
Gov. Evers visited an Appleton elementary school and Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee to introduce permanent mental health programs for K-12 schools.
Tuition will be going up for UWGB students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan. Here's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on April 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM
UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander says students in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan should pay the same as those at the four-year campus.
