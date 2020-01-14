State schools Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor won't seek re-election
Stanford Taylor was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to replace him as state superintendent after he was elected governor in 2018.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lara Trump campaigns Monday in Rib Mountain, ahead of president’s visit to Wisconsin...2 hours ago
- Margaret Anderson’s niece, murderer’s ex-wife both object to impending release...3 hours ago
- Unsolved and unresolved: Old murders, kidnappings attract attention of police, public4 hours ago
- USDA Issues Final Wisconsin Crop Production Numbers6 hours ago
- Calumet Co. Farm Bureau to be Recognized for Excellence6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference Planned6 hours ago
- Woman Leads Local Authorities on High Speed Chase Into Jackson County21 hours ago
- Woman Strikes Buggy in Town of Hillsboro21 hours ago
- Necedah Chamber of Commerce Looking for Board Members During 1st Meeting of 202021 hours ago
- Proposal would address unpaid bills from campaign events22 hours ago
- Ron Johnson says Iran’s regime is ‘menacing, malign, evil’22 hours ago
- Packers hold off late charging Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.