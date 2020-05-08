State says it's on track to complete $600 payments on Friday night; funds may not show up in accounts right away

The state says $600 in federal unemployment benefits is coming this week, but some Wisconsin residents say they have yet to see the money.

      

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment