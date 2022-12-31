State-run vaccination site at Mall of America shuts down

Minnesota health officials have closed their COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports health officials closed the site on Friday evening following a visit from Gov. Tim Walz. The site was the largest vaccination…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.