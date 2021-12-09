State requests FEMA teams to help staff Wisconsin hospitals

Federal support is being requested for Wisconsin hospitals inundated with COVID-19 patients. With barely over 56 percent of the state fully vaccinated for COVID-19, hospitals are critically short of beds, and are also contending with staffing shortages. Health Services Secretary designee Karen Timberlake says they’re requesting support teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “At […] Source: WRN.com







