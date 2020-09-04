State reports nearly 1500 new COVID-19 cases Friday as lab reporting issue resolved
Wisconsin recorded nearly 1500 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – but the numbers were higher due to problems with lab reporting being solved. The Department of Health Services reported 1,498 — or 12.8 percent — of 11,702 test results came back positive. The negative and positive case numbers look higher today due to problems […]
Source: WRN.com
-
State reports nearly 1500 new COVID-19 cases Friday as lab reporting issue resolved
by Bob Hague on September 4, 2020 at 10:46 PM
Wisconsin recorded nearly 1500 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – but the numbers were higher due to problems with lab reporting being solved. The Department of Health Services reported 1,498 — or 12.8 percent — of 11,702 test […]
-
Brown County coronavirus: Students in multiple school districts test positive for COVID-19
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 4, 2020 at 10:10 PM
West De Pere district notified parents Thursday that a Hemlock Creek Elementary School student who tested positive for COVID-19 is now in isolation
-
Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day
by Bob Hague on September 4, 2020 at 9:17 PM
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee on Labor Day, according to a press release from the Biden/Harris campaign. Harris’ first campaign trip to Wisconsin follows Biden’s visit to Kenosha Thursday, […]
-
Barnes contrasts Trump and Biden Kenosha visits
by Bob Hague on September 4, 2020 at 8:52 PM
Friday on the “CBS This Morning” program, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said he joins Governor Tony Evers, in admonishing President Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday, after protests and riots stemming from the […]
-
Bice: State lawmaker claims one house as residence for taxes and another one for politics
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 4, 2020 at 8:46 PM
State Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, is the subject of a complaint with state Elections Commission accusing him of violating the residency requirement.
-
Zero New Covid-19 Cases Reported Friday in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM
-
Shear Edge Salon in New Lisbon Honored with First Dollar Bill
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM
-
Monroe County Offering Concealed Carry Lessons October 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2020 at 7:48 PM
-
Visitation, memorial service scheduled for Diemel brothers who were killed in July 2019...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM
More than a year after Nicholas and Justin Diemel were killed in Missouri, a joint visitation and memorial service will take place at the end of September.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.