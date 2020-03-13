State reaches agreement with Sprint and T-Mobile meger

The state of Wisconsin has struck an agreement with Sprint and T-Mobile over their merger. T-Mobile customer plans will continue for at least two more years. The agreement requires the newly-merged company to provide phone and internet plans tailored to low-income Wisconsin families. Josh Kaul was one of several state attorneys general who tried to […]

