State provides more loan money for rebuilding Kenosha businesses
The state is making more money available to help small businesses in Kenosha recover from damage during recent unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on September 23, 2020 at 10:07 PM
Wisconsin recorded 8 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 56 more hospitalizations. The Department of Health Services reported 1762 – or 13.1 percent – of 13,453 new test results over the previous 24 hours were returned as […]
-
Pompeo warns of Chinese Communist Party efforts to influence state and local governments
by Bob Hague on September 23, 2020 at 9:32 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned in Madison on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party is aggressively attempting to influence state and local governments. “We see it all over in America’s Sister Cities programs, like the […]
-
Race expected to draw thousands to Forest County amidst state-leading spike in COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2020 at 9:27 PM
Forest County, which is home to two Native American reservations, continues to surge in COVID-19 cases and large race event is being planned for this weekend.
-
We've got a great deal on a Green Bay Press-Gazette subscription right now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2020 at 9:24 PM
Be one of the first to learn about Green Bay breaking news with alerts, flip through a digital replica of the Press-Gazette and more.
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: State reports fourth-highest case count ever, continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 23, 2020 at 9:08 PM
The average new daily case count over the last seven days was higher than ever Wednesday, at 1,888.
-
Democrats blast attorney, 30th Senate District candidate Eric Wimberger for comments he...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 23, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Attorney Eric Wimberger is running against Sen. Dave Hansen's nephew, De Pere City Council member Jonathon Hansen, in the Nov. 3 election.
-
Decorah, Nathaniel “Koonz” “Caasirawe” Joseph, Age 45 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2020 at 9:02 PM
-
State provides more loan money for rebuilding Kenosha businesses
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM
The state is making more money available to help small businesses in Kenosha recover from damage during recent unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports 24 New COVID19 Cases Including New Lisbon School...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2020 at 8:37 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.