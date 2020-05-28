State prosecutors respond to Steven Avery's appeal in Teresa Halbach murder, call his claims 'speculative' and 'far-fetched'
Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey are both serving life in prison for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
DHS Announces $10 Million in Funding for Health Clinics
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM
Today the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced $10 million in funding for health care providers serving the state's most underserved populations. The funds, provided through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic […]
Posted Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2020 at 6:40 PM
6-23-2020 19CV96 RABBITTE 6-23-2020 20CV9 BURTNER 6-30-2020 20CV33 EDER-JAY
2020 WISCONSIN STATE FAIR CANCELED
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2020 at 6:34 PM
For several months the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors and staff have been working tirelessly analyzing all facets of the annual event, in hopes of being able to provide the Wisconsin State Fair experience that Fairgoers have come to […]
Wisconsin State Fair canceled for the first time in 75 years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2020 at 6:22 PM
The Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled for the first time in 75 years. Organizers cited concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Green Box fraud convict Van Den Heuvel loses bid for early release over COVID-19 worries
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2020 at 6:13 PM
Ronald Van Den Heuvel was cause of many of his own health problems by being non-compliant with medical directives, judge rules.
Abbyland Foods Reports Three COVID Cases Among Staff
on May 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM
Another Wisconsin meat processing company has reported that workers within its facility have been infected with Coronavirus.
Nominations Open for Potatoes USA Board
on May 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM
Potatoes USA announced that nominations are now open for new board members for the 2021-2024 term.
BREAKING: Wisconsin State Fair Cancels Plans for 2020
on May 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM
The chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair.
Wisconsin FFA Halts Sectional, State Speaking Competitions
on May 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM
After two months of contemplation, the Wisconsin FFA board of directors has decided to suspend all state level Leadership Development Events for 2020, which includes speaking contests.
