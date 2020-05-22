State parks to return to regular hours, but campgrounds remain closed
All properties will return to regular operating hours May 23 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, according to the DNR.
Some Green Bay Packers employees to return to Lambeau Field, but public access still...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 8:38 PM
NFL allowing teams to return some employees to facilities, but not coaching staff, players or the public.
'The idea is to simplify': Wisconsin election officials vow major changes to absentee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2020 at 8:12 PM
The fixes follow an investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the PBS series "FRONTLINE" and Columbia Journalism Investigations.
Cannery Public Market to close in downtown Green Bay; customers will have a chance to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 8:11 PM
The Cannery Public Market announced Friday it will close for good at the end of June after it gives customers time to redeem outstanding gift cards.
Coronavirus cited in 32nd death in Brown County, Prevea CEO notes declining trend in cases
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 8:03 PM
The president of Prevea Health says a 14-day overall decline in daily case increases is significant.
"Children don't seem to be getting this virus," GOP state lawmaker says.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2020 at 7:52 PM
"Children don't seem to be getting this virus," GOP state lawmaker Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, says.
Ashwaubenon Village Manager Allison Swanson sues public safety union after months of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 7:23 PM
Relations between Swanson and the union boiled over after the union issued a vote of no confidence in her management of the village.
Evers counting on ‘common sense’ amid pandemic during Memorial Day weekend
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2020 at 7:07 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers thinks state residents will do the right thing, for a safe Memorial Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I know Wisconsinites, I’ve lived here for 68 years,” the governor said during a […]
The YMCA will open its doors starting June 1st
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 6:54 PM
The East Side YMCA will open their doors to the public starting Monday, June 1, 2020, in Bellevue, Wis. The East, West and Broadview YMCA's will have reduced summer hours once their doors open.
Jevon Lemke's mom moving to Alabama after losing her son and his girlfriend to tragedies
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM
Carrie Holton lost her son, Jevon Lemke, and his girlfriend, Rachel Peterson, 18 months apart. Now, she's moving to near where Jevon was last seen.
