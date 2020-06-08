State Parks to open for camping on Wednesday, with some restrictions
The D N R is set to reopen the state’s campgrounds on Wednesday. DNR section chief Missy VanLanduyt says that while restrooms will be open, bubblers are turned off and no staff are on site, so trash cans have been removed. “So just remember to bring your own water and to pack in and pack […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Green Bay mother is plaintiff in federal trial on fluoridated water, to start today
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 11:09 AM
Brenda Staudenmaier of Green Bay is party to fluoride suit being tried starting this week in federal court in San Francisco, but she'll watch online because of the coronavirus.
-
Driver Killed While Passing Tractors in Juneau County
on June 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed last week while attempting to pass a pair of farm tractors on a highway.
-
Wisconsin Growers Can Still Use Dicamba Until Further Notice
on June 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM
Despite a federal appeals court decision to remove the registration for several herbicides, state soybean growers are not necessarily impacted by the ruling quite yet.
-
Equity Co-op Announces Board Election Results
on June 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM
The Baraboo-based Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association has announced the names of those elected to its board of directors during the 2020 spring district meetings.
-
Zlesak Named UWRF's CAFES Outstanding Faculty Member
on June 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM
A long time horticulture professor with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls' College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences has been chosen as the recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Faculty Award.
-
Beaty Joins DBA, Edge as New Member Relations Director
on June 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM
The Green Bay-based Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have hired Dale Beaty to lead its member relations department.
-
-
Maps show ZIP codes with highest percentage of people at risk of severe complications...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM
UW researchers drew de-identified information from electronic health records to show which ZIP codes have the highest percentage of adults at risk of severe complications.
-
About 1,000 gather in downtown Green Bay in the city's latest Black Lives Matter protest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2020 at 4:13 AM
A crowd of about 1,000 people is protesting for police reform and an end to systemic racism in downtown Green Bay.
