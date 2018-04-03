State paid more than $735K in last decade to settle cases involving sexual harassment
The state paid settlements between 2007 and 2017 to resolve complaints that included allegations of sexual harassment within UW-Madison, UW-Stevens Point, the Department of Corrections, the Department of Justice, by a state Senator and a Barron County judge.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
