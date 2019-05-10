State officials wipe out deer on Portage County farm
Wisconsin agriculture officials say they’ve killed all the deer on a Portage County deer farm after a buck from the facility tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
