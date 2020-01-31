State of Emergency declared due to storm damage in Milwaukee, Racine & Kenosha counties
Governor Tony Evers has signed an Executive declaring a State of Emergency in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. That’s in response to lakeshore flooding and strong winter storms which occurred January 10th-through-12th and caused significant infrastructure damage in areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline. A State of Emergency declaration directs state agencies to assist those […]
Source: WRN.com
