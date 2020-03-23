State legislator tests positive for COVID-19

State Representative David Bowen has tested positive for COVID-19. The 33-year-old Milwaukee Democrat is the first member of the legislature to publicly announce a positive test. This weekend, after having previously been exposed to someone with #COVID19 and then developing symptoms myself, I found out that I tested positive for the virus. This was not […]

Source: WRN.com





